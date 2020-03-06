COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Livingston Family Reunion Committee fish and hot dog sale: 11 a.m., St. Dorcas Baptist Church fellowship hall. 803-707-0353.

2020 Queen & Princess of Roses pageant: 4 p.m., Stevenson Auditorium. 803-533-6020.

Edward C. Knight Memorial Chili Cook-Off: 11 a.m., Sandy Run Museum and Cultural Center, 803-673-3741.

Free film screening of "Shazam": 1 p.m., Orangeburg County Library.

VFW dance Sunday

The VFW Post 10729 and its Auxiliary will host a dance at 9 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at 279 Moorer Road, in St. Matthews.

Adult BINGO at OCL Monday

The Orangeburg County Library will be holding "Adult Night BINGO" from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 9. The event is for adults 18 years-old and up. For more information, call 803-531-4636.

Flatland Express to perform

The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center will host the Bluegrass band, Flatland Express, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Marh 10. Donations will be accepted at the door. For more information, call 803-536-4074.

