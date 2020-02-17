COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Concerned Citizens to meet

The Concerned Citizens of Whitaker Heights Community will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Whittaker Elementary School. For more information, call 803-534-8371.

BSD1 to convene Tuesday

The Board of Trustees of Bamberg School District 1 will meet for their regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the media center of Bamberg-Ehrhardt Middle School.

AT&T Pioneers luncheon Feb. 20

AT&T Pioneers and the Edisto Club will hold its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Antley's Barbecue, 1370 Sims Street, Orangeburg.

First Steps board plan meeting

The Orangeburg County First Steps Board of Directors will hold its regular board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at 610 Laurel Street. For more information, call 803-987-4164.

