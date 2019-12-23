Santee offices closed Dec. 24-25

In observance of the Christmas holidays, the offices of the Town of Santee will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 24-25.

CCMO to close for holidays

CCMO will be closed for the holidays Dec. 24, 2019 through Jan. 6, 2020.

