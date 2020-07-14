COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event: 9:30 a.m., 1065 Sprinkle Ave., Orangeburg.

Orangeburg County School Board special called meeting: 6:30 p.m., 102 Founders Court, board room 232, Orangeburg.

Online Kids Kookie Kamp July 15

The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center will hold an online Kids Kookie Kamp at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15. All supplies are included. Pay in advance and pick up all supplies at the arts center. For more information or to reserve your spot, call 803-536-4074.

S.C. State's GOAC to hold membership drive

The Greater Orangeburg Alumni Chapter of South Carolina State University will hold its annual membership drive (drive-by) from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at The Premiere, 1235 Five Chop Road.

