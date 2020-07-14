COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Today's events

Online Kids Kookie Kamp July 15

The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center will hold an online Kids Kookie Kamp at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15. All supplies are included. Pay in advance and pick up all supplies at the arts center. For more information or to reserve your spot, call 803-536-4074.