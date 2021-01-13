 Skip to main content
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

City council to meet Thursday

The Orangeburg City Council will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. The meeting will be conducted virtually and will be available for live public viewing on the City's Facebook page. Public comments and or questions can be made before, during the meeting at publiccomment@orangeburg.sc.us.

Free COVID-19 testing

Free COVID-19 testing will resume from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 15, at Cedar Grove AME Church, 1731 Belleville Roada, Orangeburg.

BSD2 board set to meet Jan. 21

The Bamberg School District Board of Trustees plan to hold its regular meeting at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 21, in the board room of the district's administrative office, 62 Holly Ave., Denmark.

 

