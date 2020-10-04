 Skip to main content
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Rep. Jim  Clyburn's drive-through Fish Fry: 4 to 6 p.m., Orangeburg County Fairgrounds. 350 Magnolia St.

S.C. State committee, board meetings planned

  • The South Carolina State University Finance and Operations Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5., via Zoom.
  • The South Carolina State University Audit/Risk Management and Legal Committee have planned to meet at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5., via Zoom.
  • The South Carolina State University Student Affairs and Athletics Committee will meet at 3 p.m., Monday, Oct. 5, via Zoom.
  • The South Carolina State University Board of Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, in person and via Zoom.

Drive-Thru Food Give-Away Oct. 22

Pastor Kenneth Morgan along with Evangelist Cathleen Morgan will sponsor a Drive-Thru Food Give-Away for COVID-19 at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St. Participants must have a voucher. Vouchers can be picked up at 111 Russell Street. For more information, call 803-766-0335.

