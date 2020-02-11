COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Vets Helping Vets: 9 a.m., Thomas B. Eklun Center, 1313 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova.

Silver Slippers' dance classes: 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., City Gym, 410 Broughton Street.

Orangeburg Newcomers' Club luncheon: 11:45 a.m., Chestnut Grill.

Prince of Orange Chapter of the DAR: 3 p.m., home of Vivian Porter Hutto.

Applications available for Queen of Roses pageant

The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department will hold its 2020 Queen & Princess of Roses pageant at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Stevenson Auditorium. Applications are available under the forms tab at orangeburgparks.com. For more information, call 803-533-6020. Deadline for entries is Monday, March 2.

MLK Oratory Competition Thursday

The Calhoun County Public School District will present its 4th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Oratory Competition at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Calhoun County High School auditorium.

LSCOG board to meet