COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
Vets Helping Vets: 9 a.m., Thomas B. Eklun Center, 1313 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova.
Silver Slippers' dance classes: 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., City Gym, 410 Broughton Street.
Orangeburg Newcomers' Club luncheon: 11:45 a.m., Chestnut Grill.
Prince of Orange Chapter of the DAR: 3 p.m., home of Vivian Porter Hutto.
Applications available for Queen of Roses pageant
The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department will hold its 2020 Queen & Princess of Roses pageant at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Stevenson Auditorium. Applications are available under the forms tab at orangeburgparks.com. For more information, call 803-533-6020. Deadline for entries is Monday, March 2.
MLK Oratory Competition Thursday
The Calhoun County Public School District will present its 4th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Oratory Competition at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Calhoun County High School auditorium.
LSCOG board to meet
The Board of Directors of the Lower Savannah Council of Governments: 7 p.m., Senior's Recreation and Leisure Center, 220 Park Street, Neeses.
Bamberg book club to gather
The Bamberg Friday Afternoon Book Club will host S.C. author Bren McClain at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the Bamberg Library. The public is invited to attend.
AT&T Pioneers luncheon Feb. 20
AT&T Pioneers and the Edisto Club will hold its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Antley's Barbecue, 1370 Sims Street, Orangeburg.
Free caregivers classes available
The Lower Savannah Council of Government is sponsoring a free 6-week caregivers class from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays from Feb. 20 to March 26, at the Orangeburg County Council on Aging, 2570 St. Matthews Road. Registration is required. For more information or to register, call 803-598-7098.