COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
0 comments

COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

  • 0

Today's events

Vets Helping Vets: 9 a.m., Thomas B. Eklun Center, 1313 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova.

Silver Slippers' dance classes: 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., City Gym, 410 Broughton Street.

Orangeburg Newcomers' Club luncheon: 11:45 a.m., Chestnut Grill.

Prince of Orange Chapter of the DAR: 3 p.m., home of Vivian Porter Hutto.

Applications available for Queen of Roses pageant

The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department will hold its 2020 Queen & Princess of Roses pageant at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Stevenson Auditorium. Applications are available under the forms tab at orangeburgparks.com. For more information, call 803-533-6020. Deadline for entries is Monday, March 2.

MLK Oratory Competition Thursday

The Calhoun County Public School District will present its 4th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Oratory Competition at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Calhoun County High School auditorium.

LSCOG board to meet

The Board of Directors of the Lower Savannah Council of Governments: 7 p.m., Senior's Recreation and Leisure Center, 220 Park Street, Neeses.

Bamberg book club to gather

The Bamberg Friday Afternoon Book Club will host S.C. author Bren McClain at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the Bamberg Library. The public is invited to attend.

AT&T Pioneers luncheon Feb. 20

AT&T Pioneers and the Edisto Club will hold its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Antley's Barbecue, 1370 Sims Street, Orangeburg.

Free caregivers classes available

The Lower Savannah Council of Government is sponsoring a free 6-week caregivers class from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays from Feb. 20 to March 26, at the Orangeburg County Council on Aging, 2570 St. Matthews Road. Registration is required. For more information or to register, call 803-598-7098.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News