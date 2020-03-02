COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
Today's events

South Carolina State University Board of Trustees committee meetings: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., campus of S.C. State.

Orangeburg Calhoun Education Association-Retired meeting: 11 a.m., Nix Educational Center, 770 Stilton Road.

Showcase Orangeburg auditions: 5 to 7 p.m. 803-536-4074.

Read Across America celebration: 6 p.m., Orangeburg County YMCA, 2550 St. Matthews Road.

Orangeburg County School Board: 6:30 p.m., 102 Founders Court, Orangeburg.

Orangeburg City Council: 7 p.m., council chambers, 933 Middleton St.

S.C.State Board to meet

The South Carolina State University Board of Trustees will meet at 9 a.m., Wednesday, March 4, in conference room 304 in Lowman Hall, on the campus of S.C. State.

Santee Town Council to convene

The Santee Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, in council chambers at 194 Municipal Way.

LMRWA meeting planned

The Lake Maion Regional Water Agency will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the water plant in Santee.

'Teen Subarashii!' to meet at OCL

The Orangeburg County Library's "Teen Subarashii!" Anime and Manga Club will meet at 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 6. Experience Japanese culture, art forms and history with friends.

