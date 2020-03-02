COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

South Carolina State University Board of Trustees committee meetings: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., campus of S.C. State.

Orangeburg Calhoun Education Association-Retired meeting: 11 a.m., Nix Educational Center, 770 Stilton Road.

Showcase Orangeburg auditions: 5 to 7 p.m. 803-536-4074.

Read Across America celebration: 6 p.m., Orangeburg County YMCA, 2550 St. Matthews Road.

Orangeburg County School Board: 6:30 p.m., 102 Founders Court, Orangeburg.

Orangeburg City Council: 7 p.m., council chambers, 933 Middleton St.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

S.C.State Board to meet

The South Carolina State University Board of Trustees will meet at 9 a.m., Wednesday, March 4, in conference room 304 in Lowman Hall, on the campus of S.C. State.

Santee Town Council to convene

The Santee Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, in council chambers at 194 Municipal Way.

LMRWA meeting planned