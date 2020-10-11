 Skip to main content
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
CCMO closed Oct. 12

The Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg will be closed Monday, Oct. 12 in observance of Columbus Day. They will reopen at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Denmark City Council to meet

The Denmark City Council will hold a workshop meeting at 11 a.. Friday, Oct. 16, by conference call. To listen to meeting, call 701-802-5200; access code: 7949856,

Drive-Thru Food Give-Away Oct. 22

Pastor Kenneth Morgan along with Evangelist Cathleen Morgan will sponsor a Drive-Thru Food Give-Away for COVID-19 at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St. Participants must have a voucher. Vouchers can be picked up at 111 Russell Street. For more information, call 803-766-0335.

