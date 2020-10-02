COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Santee Cooper Board of Directors telephonic special meeting : 9:30 a.m., Santee Cooper Headquarters in Moncks Corner.

Bowman American Legion Post 64 meeting and dinner: 5:15 p.m., 8096 Charleston Hwy.

VFW yard sale Oct. 3

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2779 will hold a yard/indoor sale from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 745 Jake Road, in Orangeburg.

Claflin to host virtual day of prayer

Claflin University will host the 2020 UNCF Ecumenical Day of Prayer at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. The virtual event will be held on Claflin's YouTube page. The program will include musical performances and prayers and inspirational messages from local clergy. For more information, call 803-535-5375.

Clyburn Fish Fry Sunday

Rep. Jim Clyburn will be sponsoring a drive-through Fish Fry from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds. at 350 Magnolia St.

Drive-Thru Food Give-Away Oct. 22

Pastor Kenneth Morgan along with Evangelist Cathleen Morgan will sponsor a Drive-Thru Food Give-Away for COVID-19 at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St. Participants must have a voucher. Vouchers can be picked up at 111 Russell Street. For more information, call 803-766-0335.

