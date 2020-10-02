 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
0 comments
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

  • 0

Today's events

  • Santee Cooper Board of Directors telephonic special meeting: 9:30 a.m., Santee Cooper Headquarters in Moncks Corner.
  • Bowman American Legion Post 64 meeting and dinner: 5:15 p.m., 8096 Charleston Hwy. 

VFW yard sale Oct. 3

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2779 will hold a yard/indoor sale from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 745 Jake Road, in Orangeburg.

Claflin to host virtual day of prayer

Claflin University will host the 2020 UNCF Ecumenical Day of Prayer at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. The virtual event will be held on Claflin's YouTube page. The program will include musical performances and prayers and inspirational messages from local clergy. For more information, call 803-535-5375.

Clyburn Fish Fry Sunday

Rep. Jim  Clyburn will be sponsoring a drive-through Fish Fry from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds. at 350 Magnolia St.

Drive-Thru Food Give-Away Oct. 22

Pastor Kenneth Morgan along with Evangelist Cathleen Morgan will sponsor a Drive-Thru Food Give-Away for COVID-19 at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St. Participants must have a voucher. Vouchers can be picked up at 111 Russell Street. For more information, call 803-766-0335.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BF hits gym with his ex

DEAR HARRIETTE: I went through my boyfriend's phone when he was asleep because I felt like he was acting suspicious. I know my boyfriend, and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News