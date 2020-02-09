Today's events

Orangeburg Branch of the NAACP Black History program: 4 p.m., St. Paul Baptist Church, 2259 Rowesville Road.

VFW Post 10729 dance: 9 p.m., 279 Moorer Road, St. Matthews.

School board meeting Monday

The Orangeburg County School Board will hold a special called meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, in the 2nd floor board room, at 102 Founders Court, in Orangeburg.

Vets Helping Vets plan meeting

The Vets Helping Vets group will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Thomas B. Eklun Center, 1313 Cannon Bridge Road, in Cordova. All veterans of the military are invited to attend.

DAR chapter to meet Wednesday

The Prince of Orange Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the home of Vivian Porter Hutto. Donna Dewitt will be the speaker.

MLK Oratory competition Feb. 13

The Calhoun County Public School District will present its 4th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Oratory Competition at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Calhoun County High School auditorium.

Bamberg book club to host author

The Bamberg Friday Afternoon Book Club will host S.C. author Bren McClain at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the Bamberg Library. The public is invited to attend.

Elks Lodge to hold dance

The Orangeburg Elks Lodge 897 will hold a Valentine Dance from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the lodge on Joe Jeffords Blvd., in Orangeburg.

WHS Class of 1971 dance Feb. 14

The Wilkinson High School Class of 1971 is sponsoring its annual Valentine's Dance from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at The Premier on Five Chop Road.

