Today's events
Orangeburg-Calhoun Education Association-Retired group: 11 a.m., Nix Educational Center, 770 Stilton Road.
"Get Art, Get Smart" classes: 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Orangeburg City Council: 7 p.m., council chambers, 933 Middleton St.
Veterans meeting Wednesday
Vets, Helping Vets will hold their monthly informational meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Thomas B. Eklund Center, 1313 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova. All veterans of the Armed Forces are welcome. For more information, call 803-308-6908.
Senior line dance classes available
The Silver Slippers Line Dance classes will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., at the City Gym, 410 Broughton Street. For more information, call 803-707-6945.
Santee Council to convene
The Santee Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, in council chambers, at 194 Municipal Way
Job fair Friday
The North Branch Library will hold a job fair in conjunction with the U.S. Census Bureau from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. A photo ID is required as well as a valid email address. For more information, call 803-247-5880.
Magic club to gather at OCL
The Orangeburg County Library will be holding "Magic, The Gathering Club" at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. Experts and beginners are welcome. For more information, call 803-533-5868.
