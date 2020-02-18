COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Silver Slippers' dance classes: 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., City Gym, 410 Broughton Street.

Free Seniors Bingo: 1 p.m., 2020 Sharperson Street.

Pilot Club accepting applications

The Pilot Club of Orangeburg awards scholarships each May. The scholarship application is available online at the Pilot Club of Orangeburg website. Applications are due April 3, 2020. First consideration is given to students attending high schools located in Orangeburg County.

AT&T Pioneers luncheon Thursday

AT&T Pioneers and the Edisto Club will hold its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Antley's Barbecue, 1370 Sims Street, Orangeburg.

First Steps board to meet

The Orangeburg County First Steps Board of Directors will hold its regular board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at 610 Laurel Street. For more information, call 803-987-4164.

'Teen Subarashii!' to meet at OCL