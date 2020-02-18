COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
Silver Slippers' dance classes: 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., City Gym, 410 Broughton Street.
Free Seniors Bingo: 1 p.m., 2020 Sharperson Street.
Pilot Club accepting applications
The Pilot Club of Orangeburg awards scholarships each May. The scholarship application is available online at the Pilot Club of Orangeburg website. Applications are due April 3, 2020. First consideration is given to students attending high schools located in Orangeburg County.
AT&T Pioneers luncheon Thursday
AT&T Pioneers and the Edisto Club will hold its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Antley's Barbecue, 1370 Sims Street, Orangeburg.
First Steps board to meet
The Orangeburg County First Steps Board of Directors will hold its regular board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at 610 Laurel Street. For more information, call 803-987-4164.
'Teen Subarashii!' to meet at OCL
The Orangeburg County Library's "Teen Subarashii!" Anime and Manga Club will meet at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. Experience Japanese culture, art forms and history with friends. Art supplies will be provided and refreshments served. The club is open to sixth- to 12th-grade students. For more information, call 803-533-5858.
SCSSAR meeting Feb. 22
The Battle of Eutaw Springs Chapter SCSSAR will have an open meeting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Arthur Paul's restaurant, 1357 Grove Park Drive (lower level), in Orangeburg. For more information, call 803-823-2824.
O-W Class of 1980 to gather
The Orangeburg-Wilkinson Class of 1980 will meet at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Williams Grand Lodge, 921 Amelia Street, in Orangeburg.