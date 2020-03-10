COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Vets Helping Vets informational meeting: 9 a.m., Thomas B. Eklund Center, 1313 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova.

Orangeburg Newcomers' Club luncheon, auction: 11:45 a.m., Arther Paul's, 1357 Grove Park Drive.

Prince of Orange Chapter of the DAR: 3 p.m., St. Andrew's UMC, 1980 Columbia Road.

Andrew Jackson Academy to present "After Hours": 7 p.m., AJA gymnasium.

Bamberg to hold job fair

A job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 12, at the Bamberg Civic Center, 2477 Main Hwy., in Bamberg.

Music club to present 'Roaring 20s'

The Apollo Music Club will present "The Roaring 20s" at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday March 12-13, in the fellowship hall of Trinity UMC, in Bamberg. They will be raising money for scholarships to benefit local students. For more information or to get tickets, call 803-245-2532 or contact any music member.

Family Book Club to meet