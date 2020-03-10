COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
Vets Helping Vets informational meeting: 9 a.m., Thomas B. Eklund Center, 1313 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova.
Orangeburg Newcomers' Club luncheon, auction: 11:45 a.m., Arther Paul's, 1357 Grove Park Drive.
Prince of Orange Chapter of the DAR: 3 p.m., St. Andrew's UMC, 1980 Columbia Road.
Andrew Jackson Academy to present "After Hours": 7 p.m., AJA gymnasium.
Bamberg to hold job fair
A job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 12, at the Bamberg Civic Center, 2477 Main Hwy., in Bamberg.
Music club to present 'Roaring 20s'
The Apollo Music Club will present "The Roaring 20s" at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday March 12-13, in the fellowship hall of Trinity UMC, in Bamberg. They will be raising money for scholarships to benefit local students. For more information or to get tickets, call 803-245-2532 or contact any music member.
Family Book Club to meet
The "One Day, Fun Day" Family Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Orangeburg County Library. The book "Because," by Mo Willems will be the featured selection. New members are welcome. No registration required. For moe information, call 803-533-5868.
VFW dance Sunday
The VFW Post 10729 and is Auxiliary will host a dance at 9 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at 279 Moorer Road, in St. Matthews.
S.C. State Enrollment Day March 27
Admissions to host Enrollment Day at S.C. State from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, March 27, at the Student Center Bulldog Lounge on the campus of S.C. State. For more information, call 803-536-8597.