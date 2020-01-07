Today's events

Veterans informational meeting: 9 a.m., Thomas B. Eklund Center, 1313 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova. 803-308-6908.

Silver Slippers Line Dance classes:10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., City Gym, 410 Broughton Street. 803-707-6945.

Santee Town Council: 6 p.m., council chambers, 194 Municipal Way, Santee.

Job fair Friday

The North Branch Library will hold a job fair in conjunction with the U.S. Census Bureau from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. A photo ID is required as well as a valid email address. For more information, call 803-247-5880.

Family Book Club to meet

The "One Day, Fun Day" Family Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Orangeburg County Library. The book "There's a Dragon in Your Book," by Tom Fletcher will be the featured selection. No registration required. For moe information, call 803-533-5868.

VFW dance Sunday

The VFW Post 10729 and its Auxiliary will host a dance at 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at 279 Moorer Road, St. Matthews.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments