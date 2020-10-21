COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Drive-Thru Food Give-Away Oct. 22

Pastor Kenneth Morgan along with Evangelist Cathleen Morgan will sponsor a Drive-Thru Food Give-Away for COVID-19 at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St. Participants must have a voucher; vouchers will be given out at 11 a.m. Oct. 22, at the fairgrounds. For more information or to pick up a voucher, call 803-766-0335.

DORA to hold 'A Fair Food Affair'

The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association will be presenting "A Fair Food Affair" opening at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 30-Nov. 1, on Russell Street at the park across from DPU. Come out and partake in your favorite fair food. There will be no seating and food will be to-go only. For more information, call 803-531-6186.