The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation are taking registrations for baseball and softball for ages 3-12 through Feb. 10. For more information, call 803-533-6020 or register online at orangeburgparks.com.

The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department will hold its 2020 Queen & Princess of Roses pageant at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Stevenson Auditorium. Applications are available under the forms tab at orangeburgparks.com. For more information, call 803-533-6020 for more information. Deadline for entries is Monday, March 2.

'Teen Subarashii!' to meet at OCL

The Orangeburg County Library's "Teen Subarashii!" Anime and Manga Club will meet at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. Experience Japanese culture, art forms and history with friends. Art supplies will be provided and refreshments served. The club is open to sixth- to 12th-grade students. For more information, call 803-533-5858.

NAACP to hold march Sunday

The Orangeburg Branch of the NAACP will hold a "Stop the Violence March and Rally" at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, beginning at the square in downtown Orangeburg, and after a short assembly, will march to the MLK Auditorium on the campus of S.C. State University. A program will be held at 4 p.m. at the auditiorum. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-534-1598.

