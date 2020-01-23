Today's events
Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center Board of Directors: 1 p.m., 2319 St. Matthews Road.
Orangeburg County Transportation Committee: 5:30 p.m., county council chambers, 1437 Amelia Street.
City of Orangeburg Planning Commission: 6 p.m., City Council Chambers, 933 Middleton Street,
Wilkinson High School Class of 1965: 6:30 p.m., Shoney's Restaurant. 803-747-2241.
Beginner line dance classes: 7 p.m., Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center. 803-664-1000.
Greater Orangeburg County Alumni Chapter of S.C. State University National Alumni Association: 7 p.m., 1890 Researh & Extension Center Auditorium. 803-536-9254.
Bamberg Dems to meet Saturday
The Bamberg County Democratic Party will hold a meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at party headquarters, 4857 Carolina Hwy., Denmark. For more information, call 803-793-3403.
OCL book club to gather
The new Orangeburg County Library Book Club "Cover to Cover OCL" will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Orangeburg County Library. The book "Someone Knows" by Lisa Scottoline will be discussed, and the next club selection will be given out. New members are welcome. No registration required. For moe information, call 803-533-5868.
Free film screening at OCL
The Orangeburg County Library will hold a free film screening of the PG-13 film "Spider Man: Far From Home," at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. For more information, call call 803-533-5868.
EHS Class of 1974 to meet Jan. 25
The Edisto High School Class of 1974 are planning to meet at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Canaan UMC, 5659 Slab Landing Road, in Cope. For more information, call 803-536-1330 or 803-347-6390.
