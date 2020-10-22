COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's event

Drive-Thru Food Give-Away: 10 a.m. at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St. Participants must have a voucher; vouchers will be given out at 11 a.m. Oct. 22, at the fairgrounds. For more information or to pick up a voucher, call 803-766-0335.

Jeffries Golf Tournament Friday

The annual Willie Jeffries Golf Tournament will be held Friday, Oct. 23, at the Orangeburg Country Club, 2745 Griffith Drive NW.

The format will be Captain’s Choice, with play starting at 8:30 a.m.

The event, which is in its 34th year, is being presented by the South Carolina State University Former Athletes Association (SCSUFAA). Proceeds from the tournament benefit the Bulldog athletics department.

For additional information, interested persons may call John Alford at 803-447-2521.

DORA to hold 'A Fair Food Affair'

The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association will be presenting "A Fair Food Affair" opening at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 30-Nov. 1, on Russell Street at the park across from DPU. Come out and partake in your favorite fair food. There will be no seating and food will be to-go only. For more information, call 803-531-6186.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0