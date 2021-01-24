COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

OCFC to meet Monday

The Orangeburg County Fire Commission will hold a telephone conference call at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at the Orangeburg County Fire District Administration Building, 131 Firefighter Lane. For those that would like to attend the meeting, social distancing will be in practice.

BSD1 board to meet Jan. 25

The Board of Trustees of Bamberg School District 1 will hold its scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, in the media center of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School, 267 Raider Drive, Bamberg. The meeting will be broadcast via the school district's Facebook page.

RMC board to meet Tuesday

The Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees will meet at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, in the ground floor conference room of RMC. Meeting may be attended by teleconference. Public attendance Conference Line: 1-866-398-2885; code: 142885#.

S.C. State, DHEC to offer free COVID-19 testing

South Carolina State University is partnering with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to offer free drive-thru COVID-10 testing to the entire Orangeburg community from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will take place in the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center parking lot on campus. For more information, email Chaundra Mikell Yudchenko at cmikell1@scsu.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0