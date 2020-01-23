Today's events
"Teen Subarashii!" Anime and Manga Club: 4:30 p.m., Orangeburg County Library.
Raylrode Daze board meeting Sunday
The Raylrode Daze Festivul board meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Welcome Center on Freedom Road, in Branchville. Anyone interested in participating or assisting any committees are urged to attend. For more information, call 803-274-8831.
D-O to begin Child Find
The Denmark-Olar School District 2 will conduct Child Find during the weeks of January 26 through February 1. For more information, call 803-793-3346.
Cordova crime watch meeting Monday
The monthly neighborhood crime watch meeting for Cordova will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Cordova Senior Center. For more information, call 803-878-1018.
Blood drive planned at YMCA
The Orangeburg County YMCA is planning a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 2550 St. Matthews Road. To schedule an appointment, please visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code: Orange. A photo ID is required.
OCDC meeting planned
The Board of the Orangeburg County Development Commission are scheduled to meet at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 125 Regional Parkway, Suite 100, in Orangeburg.
DTC commission meeting Jan. 29
The Denmark Technical College Area Commission will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, in the board room of Blatt Hall.
