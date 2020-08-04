COMMUNITY DATEBOOK (copy)

Free Covid-19 testing Aug. 4-5
There will be a free Covid-19 testing site from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 4-5, at Cedar Grove AME Church, at 1731 Belleville Road, in Orangeburg.
OCFAC online classes available
- The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center will be holding a "Take a Selfie and Other Photos" online class for kids 8 to 17 at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5. Cost is $25 and includes training with lighting, angling, editing apps, as well as self-development book and one-one-one feedback. For more information or to reserve your spot, call 803-536-4074.
- The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center will be holding a "Hand Lettering and Doodling Journal" online class for ages 10 and up at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday Aug. 11 and Aug. 13. Cost is $30 and includes a writing journal, pack of markers, practice sheets and a 2-day class. For more information or to reserve your spot, call 803-536-4074.
