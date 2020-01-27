Today's events
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Orangeburg County YMCA, 2550 St. Matthews Road.
Bamberg School District 2 Board of Trustees special called meeting: Noon, board room, 62 Holly Ave., Denmark.
Board of the Orangeburg County Development Commission: 5:15 p.m., 125 Regional Parkway, Suite 100, Orangeburg.
Orangeburg County Conservation District: 5:30 p.m., 1550 Henley St, Orangeburg. 803-534-2409.
County Council call special meetings
The Orangeburg County Council will hold a special called meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 28-29 for the Strategic Planning Economic Development Tour, in the conference room of the the Springhill Suites Sumter, 2645 Broad Street, in Sumter.
Senior painting classes Thursday
The Orangeburg County Council on Aging will hold painting classes every Thursday at the Senior Center, 2570 St. Matthews Road, in Orangeburg. Beginner classes will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; advanced classes will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. For more information, call 803-531-4663.
CRAWL to hold Soup-R-Bowl Friday
The Community Rural Arts Work League of Bamberg County (CRAWL) will present its 5th Friday Lawn Chair Leisure Series event, Soup-R-Bowl Friday, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Art Park, 927 Hagood Ave. Others wishing to donate can contact Dr. Yvette McDaniel at 803-290-6461.
