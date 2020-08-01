Communication is key to a happy marriage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: I love my wife very much and try to be a good husband. However, my wife has an explosive temper. Whenever she is mad at me, she punishes me by not speaking to me. This time, she has not spoken to me for almost a week. On the other hand, she can talk to her friends on the phone for hours. What should I do? I am exasperated. -- Out of Ideas

Dear Out of Ideas: The silent treatment is bad medicine. It leaves wounds to fester when they could heal. Implore your wife to seek marriage counseling with you as soon as you're able. It is imperative for the health of your marriage.

Dear Annie: When I was 12, my father taught me how to mow the lawn. We would first clear the yard, sidewalks and curb of any trash or other debris. He showed me how to start the mower and how to walk behind it and safely use it. Afterward, we raked the lawn (no grass catcher on the mower). Then we would sweep the curb, street and sidewalk and bag up all the clippings. After this, we would then water the lawn and rinse off the curb. He explained that a clean curb would help water flow to the sewer drain. When fall would come, it was time for leaf removal. We would rake leaves and bag them up to set out for the trash collectors.