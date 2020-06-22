COMMENTARY: Times' self-inflicted fiasco

Cotton's essential argument was that an "overwhelming show of force" was needed as the protests unfolded and that President Trump should invoke the 200-year-old Insurrection Act to "restore order to our streets." Bad idea, Tom. See how easy that was? I for one am glad to know what's inside Cotton's cerebral cavity. I disagree with his thinking for the same reasons raised by others. As a member of the Kent State generation, it's against my remaining liberal sensibilities, not to mention American values, to turn our military on our own people.

The angry staffers also claimed the op-ed was inflammatory and "contained assertions debunked as misinformation by the Times' own reporting." They pointed to Cotton's claim that Antifa, a self-described anti-fascist movement opposed to the far right that can seem sort of fascist in its disruptive tactics, was behind the unrest. The piece should have been more carefully edited to make it clear that the evidence behind Cotton's claim about Antifa's role is not very convincing. While his piece was far from perfect, Cotton tried to draw a distinction between violent actors and peaceful protesters.