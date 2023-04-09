That morning as he approached the city, his disciples brought him a donkey to ride into Jerusalem. Crowds of followers were shouting, “Hosanna to the Son of David; Blessed is He who comes n the name of the Lord; Hosanna in the highest!” The Pharisees whispered to one another, “You see that you are not doing any good; look, the world has gone after Him.”

Things change quickly. The Wall Street Journal reported significant changes in Americans’ values over the past 25 years. “Patriotism, religious faith, having children and other priorities that helped define the national character for generations are receding in importance to Americans. ...” The WSJ/NORC poll also found “the country sharply divided by political party over social trends such as the push for racial diversity in businesses and the use of gender-neutral pronouns.”

The 1998 WSJ poll first asked Americans about the importance of patriotism and religion. Seventy percent of respondents said patriotism was very important, and 62% said religion was very important. This year only “38% of respondents said patriotism was very important to them, and 39% said religion was very important.”

What happened between 1998 and 2023? Madonna sang "Frozen," the FDA approved Viagra, and Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google Inc. Apple launched the iMac, President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky became an item, and Osama bin Laden was linked to U.S. Embassy attacks in Tanzania and Kenya.

The 2000 presidential election began breaching the great political divide until 9/11 abruptly snapped national politics and parties into a moment or two of national unity. For a moment, Americans recognized an international common enemy. Crowds chanted, “USA! USA!” Young men and women joined the military and first responders. We were united against those who wanted to destroy us, but not for long.

In 2008 Barack Obama emerged to capture the White House with hope and change, promising to transform America into a mediocre country just like every other nation. His evolving views of same-sex marriage lit the national fuse that illuminated the White House in rainbow colors. LGBTQ+ was no longer a second-class social issue, but the top social issue of the decade.

Americans became indelibly split politically by military wars and cultural wars. Time for a change, and in 2016 “The Donald” trumped the political establishment making America great again domestically and internationally. Then the nation began suffering death by a thousand tweets.

Like the crack of a whip, in 2021 America lost our energy independence, our southern border, law and order in our cities, and any semblance of gender certitude. Overnight America became Bizarro World.

Why did Americans’ values about patriotism, faith and family shift so radically over the past 25 years? We’re more secular, more focused on self, and money (the only value that increased) is much more important. Taking care of “Number 1” has become more important than community or family.

The morning after a long night of torture and persecution by a partisan mob, soldiers pushed Jesus' beaten and bloodied body onto the platform in front of the same people who had cheered hosannahs and blessings five days earlier. This time they called for his crucifixion. He had come to give his life for the world, but the world rejected him. Things change quickly.