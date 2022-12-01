COMMENTARY: The ‘big lie’ persists

“A lie has many variations, the truth none.”

The Washington Post (Jan. 24, 2021) reported, “Trump’s false or misleading claims total 30,573 over four years.” Plainly, false and misleading claims are lies. No news media have continued to count since 2021.

TFG niece Mary L. Trump, in her book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created The World’s Most Dangerous Man (2020),” writes on page 40: “For some of the Trump kids, lying was a way of life, and for Fred’s oldest son, lying was defensive – not simply a way to circumvent his father’s disapproval or to avoid punishment, as it was for the others, but a way to survive.”

For the record, Mary L. Trump holds a Ph.D. from the Derner Institute of Advanced Psychological Studies and taught graduate courses in trauma, psychopathology and developmental psychology.

This behaviorist rushed to order Mary Trump’s book in 2020. It is insightful and an easy read of only 211 pages. You can read it in a singular sitting. Dr. Trump also declares that “Donald is much as he was at three years old: incapable of growing, learning, or evolving, unable to regulate his emotions, moderate his response, or take in and synthesize information.”

Mary’s book does an excellent job of examining TFG’s childhood to the present. Many behaviorists and educational scientists can see evidence of distorted self-image, anti-social personality disorder, dysfunction in thinking, perceiving, and relating to others, narcissistic personality disorder and personality disorder, all of which Dr. Trump gives classic examples.

For many “white evangelicals” that have endorsed and stood with TFG, even some who have suggested that he is some sought of “messiah,” are those who missed important Christian principles in the Bible. Consider, “These six things doth the Lord hate: yea, seven are an abomination unto him: A proud look, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood, An heart that deviseth wicked imaginations, feet that be swift in running to mischief, A false witness that speaketh lies, and he that soweth discord among brethren (Proverbs 6:16-19).” Reads characteristically TFG. With TFG, the big lie is nothing that Jesus would do!

What happened to Paula White and Kenneth Copeland? They used to preach a true gospel.

Did some finally adhere to another “Christian” principle? “Neither be a partaker of another man’s sins.” Even his favorite daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law Jared Kushner sat out his recent announcement for president as did many Republicans. Reports are that Ivanka and Jared made up to $650 million while in the White House and Kushner $2 billion. This merits investigation.

Here we are in 2022 and the “big lie” persists. No matter how the media report on everything TFG does, meanwhile, those who engaged in “seditious conspiracies,” a “coup” to overtake the Capitol, and insanely to hang the former vice president, are now in courts asking for mercy.

As of Nov. 10, 2022, The Insider reported that “948 people have been charged in the Capitol insurrection thus far.” The full list is published.

Many of those charged blame TFG, yet some of their crimes are felons and will affect their potential to even participate in future voting, coupled with prison sentences and fines. Some are hopeful that TFG is successful again as president to pardon them.

Interestingly, some are repentant and blame TFG for their acts while they are getting sentenced and sent to prison. TFG is still free. But on Nov. 22, 2022, TFG took three strong hits: the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously declared he must hand over his taxes to the House, he was walloped by the 11th Circuit Court that may end the special master that bias Judge Aileen Cannon of Florida imposed and S.C.’s very own Lindsay Graham, too, shunned by the SCOTUS, testified under oath for two hours to a Georgia grand jury.

As evidence of the “big lie” and “election deniers,” the midterm election showed GOP and TFG in sinking sand. In Senate races, John Fetterman defeated Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania; Maggie Hassan defeated Don Bolduc in New Hampshire; Richard Blumenthal defeated Leora Levy in Connecticut; and Peter Welch defeated Gerald Malloy in Vermont.

In gubernatorial races, Grethchen Whitmer in Michigan defeated Tudor Dixon; Josh Shapiro in Pennsylvania defeated Doug Mastriano, Kathy Hochul in New York defeated Lee Zeldin; Wes Moore, first Black governor of Maryland, defeated Dan Cox; Maura Healy in Massachusetts defeated Geoff Diehl; Tony Evers in Wisconsin defeated Tim Michels; J.B. Pritzker in Illinois defeated Darren Bailey; Tim Walz in Minnesota defeated Scott Jensen; Michelle Lujan Grisham in New Mexico defeated Mark Ronchetti and Katie Hobbs in Arizona defeated the greatest election denier Kari Lake. In short, many Americans rejected right-wing extremists, election deniers and TFG sycophants.

In more than 10 House races, the same is true. Notably, Sarah Palin of Alaska also lost.

For real American patriots who believe in truth despite iniquitous inclinations, there is something in our minds that recognizes what is fundamentally right and something in our hearts that is deeply moved by undaunted decency.

Democracy was on the ballot and “better angels” in America emerged in U.S. midterms.

The "big lie" has its variations, but the truth has none. Selah.