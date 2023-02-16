When the S.C. Manufacturers Alliance launched the inaugural Manufacturing Madness last year, we expected the bracket-style competition to determine the “Coolest Thing Made In SC” would capture the attention of the wide variety of manufacturers across the state.

But Manufacturing Madness surpassed our expectations, especially for a new contest. Hundreds of products made by South Carolina manufacturers in every corner of the state were nominated, and more than 113,000 votes were cast in the contest before Berkeley County-based Nucor Steel was announced as the winner by Governor Henry McMaster at the Statehouse.

Now, Manufacturing Madness is back for its second year. Nominations open at www.scmanufacturingmadness.com on Feb. 13, with voting starting on Feb. 27. The winner will be announced at the Statehouse on March 29.

We envisioned Manufacturing Madness as a new, fun way to recognize and celebrate our state’s manufacturing industry. And there is A LOT to celebrate:

• Manufacturing has a $206 billion annual economic impact on our state

• Three out of 10 jobs in South Carolina are directly tied to manufacturing

• Manufacturing jobs pay on average 33% more than the state’s average wage

• Nearly 40% of the state’s general fund comes from manufacturing, providing significant support for essential services such as roads, bridges, and teacher and law enforcement salaries.

That’s why we like to say “What South Carolina Makes, Makes South Carolina.” And manufacturing’s impact on our state is only growing — more than 72,000 new jobs and over $27 billion in capital investments have been announced during Gov. Henry McMaster’s tenure.

In October, Spartanburg County-based BMW Manufacturing Corp. announced the largest single economic development project in state history, a $1.7 billion investment to expand its plant as it prepares to ramp up electric vehicle production. And just two months later, Redwood Materials announced a $3.5 billion investment to build a new electric vehicle battery facility in Berkeley County.

Manufacturing Madness, indeed. Economic development announcements like that don’t just happen. They require the public and private sectors working together. They require strategic planning and targeted support in education, workforce development, utilities, infrastructure, and the type of quality-of-life investments that separate South Carolina from other states and jurisdictions that are competing for these high-paying jobs.

In South Carolina, the focus on building the best manufacturing climate not just in the nation but in the world is a 365-day-a-year endeavor. Our role at the SCMA is to fuel those efforts by supporting manufacturers through unmatched legislative and regulatory advocacy, programs, and initiatives. Our aim is to preserve and advance the economic success of manufacturers in South Carolina.

In that sense, Manufacturing Madness is much more than a fun contest. It is a platform to promote the world-class products that are made in the Palmetto State by some of the most iconic companies in the world. It celebrates our workforce, the 300,000 South Carolinians who drive the manufacturing quality and innovation for which our state is known. And it is an opportunity to take stock of how all those jobs lead to stronger families and communities, from the Upstate to the Lowcountry, from the Piedmont to the Pee Dee, and everywhere in between.

Chances are you either work for one of our great manufacturers, or you know someone who does. Regardless, get your nominations in for your favorite South Carolina-made product starting on Feb. 13. Thank you for supporting South Carolina’s manufacturers, and don’t forget to vote!