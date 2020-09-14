COMMENTARY: Politics, pandemic: Go away!

Trump added, “[T]his election will decide whether we will defend the American way of life or whether we will allow a radical movement to completely dismantle and destroy it.” Americans have watched LEFT groups like Black Lives Matter and antifa burn, loot and destroy businesses and cities in the name of social justice. Biden has maintained a low profile in his basement “following the science” to avoid COVID infection, refusing to acknowledge the riots until polls showed Americans wanted the riots to end.

Regarding China and jobs, Trump said, “[W]e will also provide tax credits to bring jobs out of China, back to America. And we will impose tariffs on any company that leaves America to produce jobs overseas.” In 2019 on the campaign trail, Biden said, “China is going to eat our lunch? Come on man.” He added, “I mean you know they’re not bad folks, folks, but guess what? They’re not competition for us.”

Ending his acceptance speech on a high note, Trump said, “I want every child in America to know that you are part of the most exciting and incredible adventure in human history. No matter where your family comes from, no matter your background in America, anyone can rise, with hard work, devotion and drive, you can reach any goal and achieve every ambition.”

He added, "Americans build their future. We don’t tear down our past.”