COMMENTARY: No time to cast blame

Recently, I heard myself say something rarely thought, must less expressed, as I was talking to a friend on the phone: "You know, from now on, I think everything we say and do has to be prefaced by the question: Is it helpful?

This is an echo of the physician's creed: "Above all, do no harm." But it isn't typically the first thought of most columnists, including this one. Oh, don't get me wrong, we want to save the world with small gestures of biting wit and well-slung sarcasm. But, generally speaking, writing a column isn't far afield from H.L. Mencken's observation that "Every normal man must be tempted, at times, to spit upon his hands, hoist the black flag, and begin slitting throats."

Pandemics necessarily change one's tune. The normal man or woman today just wants to survive. Me, too.

An honest answer to my question, of course, would end many a critic's career. But some criticism is valuable and necessary, if based in fact and lucid observation. Which brings me to a short detour to address an unintentional mistake I made in a recent column, citing Donald Trump's calling the novel coronavirus a "hoax." I wasn't aware that this wasn't so until several readers wrote to inform me. With apologies to the president, Trump said that Democrats were using the pandemic as a hoax to take him down.