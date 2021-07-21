COMMENTARY: Keep hands off of Haiti

Under Thomas Jefferson, the U.S. withdrew that diplomatic recognition under pressure from slave owners who feared a spread of Louverture's rebellion to the American mainland, and refused to recognize Haiti's independence until 1862. Subsequently, Washington intervened militarily in Haiti multiple times, occupied the country from 1915 to 1934, and supported the dictatorships of Francois "Papa Doc" and Jean-Claude "Baby Doc" Duvalier from 1957 to 1986 on the Cold War logic that Haiti could be a Caribbean "counterweight" to Communist Cuba.

Since the fall of Duvalier The Younger, the U.S. government has continued to intervene in Haitian affairs -- dangling and withdrawing aid, engaging in economic blockade, and intercepting and repatriating U.S.-bound refugees, based on who's in charge in Port-au-Prince and whether they toe Washington's line.

While it's simplistic to conclude that the U.S. government is responsible for all of Haiti's many problems, Washington certainly bears a great deal of responsibility for those problems. The way forward and out of that culpability is less, not more, interference in Haiti's affairs.

If the U.S. government really needs a "Haiti policy," that policy should include two elements: free trade and welcoming refugees. Beyond that, hands off Haiti!

Thomas L. Knapp (Twitter: @thomaslknapp) is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.

