As the mainstream media has continued to push the false narrative of conservative intolerance, a rising progressive intolerance has reached alarming levels.

As a recent example, renowned Pulitzer Prize-winning progressive writer, Jerry Saltz, admonished hundreds of thousands to cut off and “shun” friends or family who had voted for any Republicans. From The Atlantic Magazine: “To his 603,000 Instagram followers on Sunday, Saltz wrote: 'If you know anyone who voted Republican -- including friends and family -- you should shun them. 'No need to even tell them that you are no longer communicating with them or why. … 'You own it [sic] yourself, to them, your country, and any idea of moral damage.’”

Having written conservative op-eds for almost two decades, I have personally witnessed and experienced the increasing vitriolic hatred from leftists against conservatives. Liberals have moved from political disagreement to advocating censorship and “cancellation” of even family members who vote the “wrong” way. If this trend continues, the history of freedom will be lost and the nation will fall into inescapable totalitarianism. Let me explain.

First, progressive intolerance of both conservativism and conservative people is backed by data going back years. Though much worse now, particularly since the Antifa/BLM upheavals of 2020, 2017 polls showed the rising trend. From a 2017 poll on political tolerance and free speech: “A new national poll of 2,300 U.S. adults finds that 71% Americans believe that political correctness has silenced important discussions our society needs to have. The consequences are personal -- 58% of Americans believe the political climate prevents them from sharing their own political beliefs. Democrats are unique, however, in that a slim majority (53%) do not feel the need to self-censor. Conversely, strong majorities of Republicans (73%) and independents (58%) say they keep (conservative) beliefs to themselves.”

Progressive intolerance has become much worse since 2017, and the consequences moved from just stigmatizing conservatives to ending jobs, licenses and even family. Actress Jennifer Lawrence wrote in Rolling Stone Magazine about her “fight” against conservative family and the need to cancel and shun family members for holding conservative beliefs, like being pro-life.

Devon Price, writing from the standpoint of alleged “victim” by having to endure his mother’s conservative beliefs, justifies cutting her off: “(My mother) avoided every possible productive conversation about our differences for decades, and persisted in making choices that have made the world worse. … The pain is too deep. From the instant I started bearing my pain to her, she had the chance to reckon with the impact of what she’d done. But she never did.”

Victoria Turner, editor of Young, Woke and Christian, claimed she could happily date a non-Christian or atheist. But answered “Absolutely not. No.” to even the consideration of dating a conservative Christian.

Noted writer Helen Lewis describes the profound level of discrimination against conservatives in various dating sites: “In countries where racial and religious intermarriage have become commonplace, dating across political lines is the new taboo. The young British writer Tomiwa Owolade told me he often saw dating profiles that insisted on ‘no conservatives.’”

The conservative founder/president of Prager University, Dennis Prager, has written about this trend by the left, including what he believes causes such unspeakable behavior: “I know of this firsthand. Parent after parent calls my radio show, often close to tears, sometimes actually sobbing, pouring their heart out to me about being alone on holidays despite having children and grandchildren. In virtually every case, the parent is conservative, and the child is on the Left … many leftists are indecent -- and leftism makes them so, whereas neither liberalism nor conservatism makes people indecent. Leftism breeds ingratitude, victimhood, moral arrogance -- and therefore cruelty. … The screaming shutdowns of conservative speakers on campuses … and cruel treatment of parents.”

Prager believes this behavior to be a natural consequence of the Godless worldview of the new left: “Religious people who believe they have to answer to God for their behavior are likely to treat their parents better than those who do not believe so. They believe that God commands them to honor their father and mother. There is no such command on the Left.”

To preempt any leftist claim that Dennis Prager is a hateful Christian nationalist, it’s important to note Prager is a proud religious Jew and outspoken critic of racism.

We have seen these attempts to dehumanize groups of people through canceling by even family over deeply held beliefs. This happened under the Soviet Union, where children were praised for snitching on parents for holding traditional beliefs (parents were imprisoned and/or executed). Mao’s “Cultural Revolution” in Communist China was the same, and the young were taught to turn in parents and teachers for holding beliefs in the four “olds” of traditional China.

It is time for the “quiet” majority, currently attempting to remain “safe” from the leftist mob, to speak out. At the very least, those Americans need to heed the words of famous Soviet dissident Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: “The simple step of the courageous individual is to not take part in the lie.” It’s time to stop supporting the lies and live in freedom again. Before it’s too late.