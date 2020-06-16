COMMENTARY: Facts about police violence

“I think it is certainly fair to say that police have had a target on their backs for some time,” he told InsideSources.

“I believe the number is that police officers are 18-1/2 times more likely to be killed by black males than unarmed black males are to be killed by police officers,” he said. “And studies have shown that the odds of a black man being killed in police custody are about one in 1,000.

“And I think that the people holding the microscope — the special interests pushing for criminal justice reform — have found success in casting nuance and context aside to make police out to be this violent cog in a racially oppressive criminal justice system and I think it’s really problematic,” Mangual said.

According to The Washington Post database, there were nine cases in the United States last year in which unarmed African Americans were fatally shot by the police. Meanwhile, 48 police officers were murdered in 2019 in felonious assaults, according to FBI data.

The Post also notes that the number of citizens killed by the police has remained steady despite changing circumstances.