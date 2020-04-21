COMMENTARY: A new Earth Day

Of course all these stories and many more are from 2020, very recent. That Pentagon really knows how to honor Earth Day, right?

Some folks have been tracking and trying to warn about the disastrous military record of wrecking the environment for decades. Speaking personally, two of us went out on Earth Day of 1996 and, using hand tools, took down part of a thermonuclear command base and then turned ourselves in, hoping to bring more attention to this horrible history of the military—not just the US military, certainly—massively consuming and polluting and threatening all of life by both climate chaos and nuclear annihilation.

We put up a good legal fight and had supporting testimony from a former skipper of a “boomer,” a nuclear sub with nuclear weapons, and from the man who worked for Lockheed and led the design team for the D5 missiles on board those subs. We had an expert on the US military’s own rules of engagement. In the end, after hearing the evidence, the jury acquitted us of sabotage and had no choice but to convict us of the lesser charge, destruction of property. We got three-year prison sentences. After a year we were each released.