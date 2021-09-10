COMMENTARY: 911 not about politics

Later Biden attended the dignified transfer of the 13 fallen service members. He met with some of the Gold Star families. After the transfer, some of the parents voiced their anger against Biden, not only for his irresponsible dictates for the evacuation, but also for his lack of empathy for families of the fallen. According to some of the parents, Biden was much more focused on talking about the loss of his son Beau to cancer in 2015. So much for our comforter-in-chief.

On Sunday morning programs, corporate news celebrities couched Afghanistan, Hurricane Ida and the latest poor economic numbers in terms of “political issues” Republicans would likely try to use against Democrats. Yeah. It’s all about politics. Us and them, left and right.

Don’t be deceived. The issue was never whether to withdraw our troops from Afghanistan. Former President Donald Trump had developed a plan in 2020 and begun negotiations to withdraw troops, Americans and Afghanis. Biden forsook the planning Trump’s team had negotiated and came up with his own plan to withdraw by 911 as a sort of memorial or hallmark of his administration.

Recent polls indicate even the hardcore left is beginning to question whether Biden is the right person for the job. Polls and politics are all that matter to the left.

Most Americans are more likely to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 911 with memorials or time remembering that day and all the losses and tragedies perpetrated by Islamic jihadists. It has absolutely nothing to do with politics. It’s about humanity, human suffering, bravery and sacrifice. It’s about loyalty and patriotism and what it means to be an American. Surely, for one day, we can commemorate the heroes and the battered and lives lost without self-serving platitudes.

Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.

