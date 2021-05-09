COMMENTARY: 5 worst moms in history

He may have been the Father of Our Country, but George Washington had a miserable mom. While he was working 24/7 to keep the American Revolution alive, she was badmouthing the Patriot cause to everyone. French military officers in Virginia even claimed she was an outright supporter of England’s King George III. She embarrassed poor George all the way to the presidency.

4. Arizona Donnie Barker, aka “Ma Barker”

This Show-Me State girl made the FBI’s Public Enemies list in the 1930s. J. Edgar Hoover called her “the most vicious, dangerous and resourceful criminal brain of the last decade” by making crime the family business. How’s that for bad parenting?

Sons Herman, Lloyd, Fred, and Arthur Barker became criminals the minute they got out of diapers. Murder, car theft, kidnapping, armed robbery, bank holdups — the boys did it all. And Ma was right there with them. Things abruptly ended in a rural Florida hideout in 1935. A shootout with FBI agents straight out of a gangster movie ended with Ma and Fred going down. At least the family was consistent: They were rotten right up to the end.

3. Mary Ann Cotton