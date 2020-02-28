COMING HOME 2020: Basketball Teams Host North Carolina Central Saturday

The South Carolina State men’s and women’s basketball teams Saturday when they host visiting North Carolina Central in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference doubleheader at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

Tip-off for the women is 2 p.m., followed by the men in a 4 p.m. start.

South Carolina State will be celebrating COMING 2020/Senior Day welcoming all alums and former basketball players back to cheer on the Bulldogs to victory. Ten student-athletes, eight on the men side and two on the women along with three cheerleaders and one manager will be honored during pregame “Senior Day” activities.

The Lady Bulldogs (3-23 overall, 2-12 MEAC) look to finish the regular season after a rough start during the 2019-20 campaign. NCCU currently in 6th place in league standings is 10-16 overall, 7-6 in the MEAC is hoping to move in in the rankings with a win over SCSU.

Meanwhile the Bulldogs (11-15 overall, 6-8\6th) look to avoid a season sweep against 2nd ranked North Carolina Central (14-13 overall, 10-3 MEAC). The two team met earlier this season with the Eagles defeating SC State 56-73 in Durham, North Carolina.

Next up: South Carolina State will close out the regular season at home Monday (March. 2nd) when they host league rival North Carolina A&T State in a pivotal Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) doubleheader. Tipoff for the women’s contest is 5:30 p.m., followed by the men’s in a 7:30 p.m. start.

