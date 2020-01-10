We tell you consistently that being a member at www.TheTandD.com is important for connecting with your community. We thank you for being a member.

Today we also want to tell you that becoming a member at a level that includes the print edition has benefits. One about which you need to know -- and represents a change -- is editorial columns by The Washington Post's Eugene Robinson and Kathleen Parker. Because of changes made by The Post, we can no longer publish those columns on our website. They are available exclusively in our print editions, customarily one to two times weekly.

Keep in mind that e-edition at www.TheTandD.com is also a way to read the popular columns. For information on membership levels, visit the website or call 803-536-1812.

