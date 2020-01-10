We tell you consistently that being a member at www.TheTandD.com is important for connecting with your community. We thank you for being a member.
Today we also want to tell you that becoming a member at a level that includes the print edition has benefits. One about which you need to know -- and represents a change -- is editorial columns by The Washington Post's Eugene Robinson and Kathleen Parker. Because of changes made by The Post, we can no longer publish those columns on our website. They are available exclusively in our print editions, customarily one to two times weekly.
Keep in mind that e-edition at www.TheTandD.com is also a way to read the popular columns. For information on membership levels, visit the website or call 803-536-1812.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.