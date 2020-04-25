Column: NFL delivers draft when it matters most

We saw Ruggs in his bathrobe, too, though that may have been more about product placement than fashion. And who knows what Giants GM David Gettleman was thinking when he donned a white face mask after making his pick despite seemingly being all by himself in a large room.

Fauci was a nice touch starting things off with words of both caution and hope to a country aching for the return of sports. So was Saints coach Sean Payton, who spoke of his gratitude for medical workers as he recovered from the coronavirus.

But the draft is all about the players, and we got to see them on their home turf for the most part. They mostly sat on their couches with a few family members, no commissioner to hug and no fancy suit to wear.

Chase Young had a large picture of his late grandfather in front of him as he was picked second by Washington, a touching scene even without words. Others hugged their mothers, fathers, significant others, though they all kept the gatherings to less than 10 people as mandated by social distancing guidelines.

It wasn’t perfect, but it was real. So real that Burrow could hear the cheers from his home in impoverished Athens, Ohio.