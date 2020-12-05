Column: In a crazy world, Steelers provide needed stability

It's comforting to see the Pittsburgh Steelers back atop the NFL.

In a topsy-turvy world that's gone completely off the rails in 2020, the franchise that hardly ever changes coaches — the great Mike Tomlin is their third in 52 seasons — and clings to the "Steeler Way" no matter the era is just what we needed.

Pittsburgh has become only the 12th team in the Super Bowl age to start a season 11-0, providing a welcome dose of stability amid the chaos of positive tests and rescheduled games and eerily quiet stadiums.

Frankly, the Steelers haven't been all that impressive in building their perfect record, but that's OK.

Those familiar black-and-gold uniforms, with the iconic logo on just one side of the helmet, are like a warm, reassuring blanket, helping us cope with the grimmest of winters.

If there's one thing we've always been able to count on, it's the Steelers.

A single family, the Rooneys, has owned the franchise since its founding in 1933. With the hiring of Chuck Noll in 1969, the Steelers embarked on an era of unprecedented equilibrium even as the league — and the world — changed greatly all around them.