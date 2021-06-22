COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: Texas knocks Tennessee out of CWS

Texas knocks Tennessee out of CWS
OMAHA, Neb. — Freshman Tanner Witt pitched 5 2/3 innings of shutout relief, Silas Ardoin hit a tie-breaking, two-run single and Texas eliminated Tennessee from the College World Series with an 8-4 victory Tuesday.
The No. 2 national seed Longhorns (48-16) picked up their first win in Omaha since 2014 while No. 3 Tennessee (50-18) went two-and-out in its first appearance since 2005.
Witt (5-0) allowed only three singles, walked none and struck out two in his longest outing of the season. He pitched three 1-2-3 innings and no Tennessee runners made it past first base after the fourth inning.
Jordan Beck's two-run single put the Volunteers ahead in the second inning, but the lead was short-lived. Eric Kennedy's three-run homer off the back wall of the right-field bullpen put Texas up 3-2 in the bottom half.
Ardoin's single into right center broke a 4-4 tie in Texas' three-run fourth, and the Longhorns were up 8-4 when Kennedy scored on a wild pitch in the sixth.
Sean Hunley (7-5), who relieved Tennessee starter Blade Tidwell in the fourth, took the loss after allowing three runs in two-thirds of an inning.
Both teams argued balls and strikes from their dugouts, and Tennessee volunteer assistant Ross Kivett was ejected when Hunley walked Douglas Hodo III on four pitches in the bottom of the fourth.
Kivett pounded his fist on the rail of the first-base dugout, causing the papers in his binder to go flying, and third-base umpire Mike Morris jogged in to throw out Kivett.
Texas will face another elimination test on Thursday against the loser of Tuesday night's Mississippi State-Virginia game.
N.C. State 1, Vanderbilt 0
OMAHA, Neb. — North Carolina State's postseason just keeps getting better.
The Wolfpack beat SEC pitcher of the year Kevin Kopps of Arkansas to win their regional, beat the Pac-12 pitcher of the year Brendan Beck of Stanford in their College World Series opener, and Monday night they beat projected top-five draft pick Jack Leiter.
Terrell Tatum’s fifth-inning home run spoiled a dominant performance by the national strikeout leader and now NC State is in control of its CWS bracket after its 1-0 win over Vanderbilt.
“We've slayed a lot of giants,” said Sam Highfill, who dueled with Leiter most of the unseasonably cool evening at TD Ameritrade Park.
The Wolfpack (37-18) have knocked out the No. 1 national seed in Arkansas and now have beaten the reigning national champion in Vanderbilt in the NCAA Tournament. They've won 33 of 42 since starting 4-9 overall and 1-8 in ACC play.
“For the last two, three months we haven’t said much at all to these guys because they know what they want and they know how hard it is to get and they know how committed they are to one another,” coach Elliott Avent said. “I don’t think they let any moment become too big for them.”
Leiter went eight innings and struck out 15, the same number of Ks by Mississippi State’s Will Bodnar against Texas on Sunday in what was the most by a pitcher in a nine-inning CWS game in 25 years.
“He attacked, he threw strikes, commanded the ball — he just did everything he could to put his team in position to win,” Vandy coach Tim Corbin said. “Highfill was good. You've got to give him credit. We never got the ball on the barrel.”
Highfill (9-2) limited the No. 4 national seed Commodores (46-16) to two hits through 7 1/3 innings, striking out seven and letting one of the nation’s best defenses take care of the rest with six flyouts and nine groundouts.
Vanderbilt lost for the first time in seven national tournament games and was shut out for the first time since losing 7-0 to Texas A&M in March 2019.
NC State, off until Friday, needs one more win to reach the best-of-three finals for the first time.