COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: Texas knocks Tennessee out of CWS

“For the last two, three months we haven’t said much at all to these guys because they know what they want and they know how hard it is to get and they know how committed they are to one another,” coach Elliott Avent said. “I don’t think they let any moment become too big for them.”

Leiter went eight innings and struck out 15, the same number of Ks by Mississippi State’s Will Bodnar against Texas on Sunday in what was the most by a pitcher in a nine-inning CWS game in 25 years.

“He attacked, he threw strikes, commanded the ball — he just did everything he could to put his team in position to win,” Vandy coach Tim Corbin said. “Highfill was good. You've got to give him credit. We never got the ball on the barrel.”

Highfill (9-2) limited the No. 4 national seed Commodores (46-16) to two hits through 7 1/3 innings, striking out seven and letting one of the nation’s best defenses take care of the rest with six flyouts and nine groundouts.

Vanderbilt lost for the first time in seven national tournament games and was shut out for the first time since losing 7-0 to Texas A&M in March 2019.

NC State, off until Friday, needs one more win to reach the best-of-three finals for the first time.

