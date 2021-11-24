College student can't go home for holidays

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a college student and cannot afford to go home for Thanksgiving or Christmas. I didn't really think about it that much when school started because I was so happy to be going to campus. But now I'm pretty much alone. There's going to be a small gathering at school for Thanksgiving for the students who are stranded, so I'm going to that. But I am worried about having to do that twice -- also for Christmas. I wasn't really feeling poor before now, but it's only the poor kids who are having to stay on campus. How can I adopt a better attitude about this? I am grateful to be at college, but I'm feeling down about spending the holidays here. -- Alone

DEAR ALONE: It's time to adopt an optimistic attitude. First, it's great that your school is hosting a Thanksgiving meal. Figure out what you can do to make that moment special. Speak to the organizers and see how you can help. Commit to paying attention to the students who are there and getting to know people who are new to you. Do not think of them as "poor kids." Instead, think of them as students who happen to be on campus, just like you.

Among those gathered, find out who will likely be there again at Christmas. Talk to them about what you can do together to make that time more festive. Research holiday activities in the surrounding area, visit a tree-lighting ceremony or sing carols at a retirement home.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My good friend just broke up with his girlfriend last week. Because the breakup is fresh, I was waiting to make it known that I like him. Next thing you know, another friend of mine has muscled her way in and is trying to claim that spot. Never mind that she knows I like this guy. Everything is awkward now. Should I tell the guy that I like him? Should I just give up and stay friends? What should I do? -- The Friend

DEAR THE FRIEND: Timing is everything in relationships. You were right not to come on to your friend when he was in a relationship. Now, you have a couple of options. If during your chats you can naturally suggest that the two of you go out some time, go for it. It's not a formal request to date, but it could be an overture that lets him know you are interested.

You can ask your other friend who muscled in what the heck she is doing, just so she knows you are checking her. You can also wait to see how things play out. When someone has just ended a relationship, typically the next couple of people they engage don't last. It may be possible for you to remain the friend for now and see if sparks fly over time.

