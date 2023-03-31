Messina added to Posey list

WICHITA, Kan. – University of South Carolina baseball catcher Cole Messina has been added to the Buster Posey Award Watch List, the Wichita Sports Commission announced. The award is handed out to the top division I collegiate catcher.

Messina is off to a great start in his sophomore campaign, hitting .324 with 10 home runs, 35 runs scored, six doubles, a triple and 33 RBI. He has a .458 on-base percentage and a .696 slugging percentage.

The Summerville, S.C., native has thrown out three runners trying to steal.

2 Tigers on Camp preseason teams

The Walter Camp Football Foundation announced Friday that Clemson linebackers Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter have been selected to its 2023 Preseason All-America Team.

Trotter earned selection on the first-team defense, while Carter garnered selection on the second team.

Newberry football releases schedule

NEWBERRY -- The defending Piedmont Division and South Atlantic Conference champion Newberry College football team has announced their pathway to a third straight conference title, including a new opponent for their season-opening matchup.

That matchup will feature a trip to Shippensburg, Pa., as the Wolves will take on the Raiders of Shippensburg University on Sept. 2 at noon.

Returning home to the friendly confines of Setzler Field the next week, Sept. 9, the Wolves will welcome in a familiar foe in the Crusaders of North Greenville University.

The Wolves then make their foray into conference play as the league schedule looks the same as it did a year ago for Newberry, starting off with a home matchup with the Wasps of Emory and Henry on Sept. 16.

The second road trip of the year sees the Wolves take the short trip down the road to Greenwood, where the Flying Fleet of Erskine College plays their home games on Sept. 23.

Looking to avenge one of their two losses in the past season, the Wolves will then turn their attention to the Eagles of Carson-Newman University, who will make the trip to Newberry on Sept. 30.

Another road trip for Newberry sees them travel to Wilson, N.C., to take on the Bulldogs of Barton College.

The Wolves then return home for a pair of contests against Catawba (10/14) and Lenoir-Rhyne (10/21).

The only other loss from the 2022 season sits next on the Newberry schedule as they travel to Gaffney on Oct. 28 to take on the Saints of Limestone University.

The final matchup of the season is a moving target for the Wolves as while it is currently schedule for a road trip to Mars Hill on Nov. 11, the Wolves could travel to any of the Mountain Division teams for the final game of the season if they are to secure the Piedmont Division title for the second straight year to compete for a SAC Championship.