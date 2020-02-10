NC State women move
to No. 4 in AP Poll
NEW YORK — NC State jumped to No. 4 in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll, its best ranking in 20 years.
The Wolfpack, who moved up three places Monday, have their highest spot in the AP Top 25 since Jan. 10, 2000, when they were third. NC State plays a huge game against No. 9 Louisville on Thursday night, when a win would give the Wolfpack a two-game lead in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
“It’s great and I’m happy for the players. They’ve worked extremely hard and made a lot of sacrifices, so it’s great for them to garner that recognition," NC State coach Wes Moore (former Francis Marion University head coach) said. “But they don’t give out trophies in February. We’ve got to stay focused in the process, one game at a time."
South Carolina remained No. 1, receiving 27 first-place votes from a 30-person media panel. Baylor stayed No. 2, getting the other three first-place votes. Oregon was a solid third.
Connecticut, despite suffering its worst home loss in 15 years in a game against the Ducks a week ago, extended its streak of top-five appearances, coming in fifth. The Huskies have been a top-five team for a record 253 consecutive weeks dating to February 2007.
Mississippi State, UCLA, Stanford, Louisville and Maryland rounded out the top 10 teams in the poll.
Former No. 1 Michigan
State drops out of poll
The NCAA initial rankings had little impact at the top of the AP Top 25, but a three-game losing streak knocked preseason No. 1 Michigan State out of the poll.
Baylor remained No. 1 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll released Monday, two days after being the top overall seed in the NCAA Division I Basketball Committee's preliminary rankings. The Bears received 48 first-place votes from a 64-person media panel.
Gonzaga remained at No. 2 and received 15 first-place votes despite being the No. 3 overall seed behind Kansas in the NCAA rankings released Saturday.
The Jayhawks had one first-place vote and San Diego State, the lone remaining undefeated team in Division I, stayed at No. 4 after being slotted as the No. 1 seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament.
Louisville remained No. 5 during a week in which No. 10 Seton Hall, which moved up two places, was the only addition to the top 10.
The biggest change: Preseason No. 1 Michigan State dropped out of the poll from No. 16, thanks to a three-game losing streak.
Michigan State lost to rival Michigan on Saturday to become the first team since Kentucky in 2013-14 to drop out of the poll after being the preseason No. 1.
NCAA, allies spent nearly $1M
lobbying Congress in 2019
WASHINGTON — The NCAA and its allies spent nearly $1 million last year lobbying lawmakers to shape any reforms to the organization's liking as Congress considers whether to allow college athletes to receive endorsement money.
The NCAA last fall said it would allow athletes to “benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness” and is crafting rules to put in place for its 1,100 member schools in coming months. But the organization has turned to Congress to step in as more and more states follow the lead of California, where a law set to take effect in 2023 clears the way for athletes to earn endorsement money.
Organizations representing athletes have no paid lobbyists, leading to concern among some reform advocates that the deep-pocketed NCAA is shaping the debate. The NCAA’s pressure campaign comes as the Senate prepares for a committee hearing Tuesday on player compensation.
“The NCAA is going to fight for the status quo,” said Ramogi Huma, executive director of the National College Players Association.
Rep. Mark Walker, a North Carolina Republican who introduced a bill last spring that would guarantee players the right to earn money from their name, image and likeness, told The Associated Press “there’s no question” the NCAA’s lobbying has been effective.
“The NCAA is already at a position of power,” Walker said. “Otherwise you would have seen progress. ... There’s been little to nothing done in this arena, and had the student-athlete had proper representation on the federal level, we’d be much further down this path than we are.”
The NCAA spent $690,000 last year on in-house and outside lobbyists, according to disclosure forms reviewed by the AP. That’s the most the organization has spent on lobbying in any year since 2014. And it got some help from two of the Power Five conferences.
The Atlantic Coast Conference hired lobbyists last year for the first time, giving at least $210,000 to the law firm DLA Piper and another lobbyist, Tom Korologos, to influence Congress on “legislative and regulatory proposals affecting intercollegiate athletes,” disclosure forms show.
The Big 12 Conference has worked with lobbyist Kenny Hulshof, a former Republican congressman from Missouri, for several years, but it paid him less than $5,000 per quarter before ramping up its spending last year, records show. The Big 12 paid Hulshof $90,000 — some of it specifically to address Walker's bill — in the last six months of 2019
The NCAA and the two conferences alone spent $990,000 on lobbying last year.
