COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

13 Claflin softball players get academic honors

The Claflin University softball team had 13 members named to the 2020 Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Academic All-America Scholar-Athlete Team. All players with a 3.5 grade-point average for the year are eligible for the team.

Members of the Claflin University softball team named to the team are Bre'Zhay Chambers (pitcher), Jasmine Dukes (infielder), Jada Garrick (infielder), Marion Goins (catcher), Reagan Hill (pitcher), Camryn Hollis (outfielder), Brenay Howard (pitcher), Jaelyn Jackson (pitcher/infielder), Angel Johnson (infielder), Da’Vidria Robinson (outfielder), Kyra Shuler (infielder), Ashley Thomas (outfielder) and Shaniya Thomas (pitcher).

Clemson soccer player gets top ACC award

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Men’s soccer MAC Hermann Trophy winner Robbie Robinson of Clemson and National Field Hockey Player of the Year Erin Matson of North Carolina are the top Atlantic Coast Conference male and female athletes for the 2019-20 academic year, as voted upon by a select media panel (75 voters).