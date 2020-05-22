COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

13 Claflin softball players get academic honors
The Claflin University softball team had 13 members named to the 2020 Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Academic All-America Scholar-Athlete Team. All players with a 3.5 grade-point average for the year are eligible for the team.
Members of the Claflin University softball team named to the team are Bre'Zhay Chambers (pitcher), Jasmine Dukes (infielder), Jada Garrick (infielder), Marion Goins (catcher), Reagan Hill (pitcher), Camryn Hollis (outfielder), Brenay Howard (pitcher), Jaelyn Jackson (pitcher/infielder), Angel Johnson (infielder), Da’Vidria Robinson (outfielder), Kyra Shuler (infielder), Ashley Thomas (outfielder) and Shaniya Thomas (pitcher).
Clemson soccer player gets top ACC award
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Men’s soccer MAC Hermann Trophy winner Robbie Robinson of Clemson and National Field Hockey Player of the Year Erin Matson of North Carolina are the top Atlantic Coast Conference male and female athletes for the 2019-20 academic year, as voted upon by a select media panel (75 voters).
Robinson received the 67th Anthony J. McKevlin Award as the conference’s premier male athlete and is the first soccer player to receive the honor. It marks the fourth time a Clemson student-athlete has earned the award and the third time in five years (football quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2016 and 2017).
In addition to receiving the Hermann Trophy as the nation’s top men’s soccer player, Robinson was the first overall pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft by Inter Miami, tying for Clemson's highest draft pick in any sport.
