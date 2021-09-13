COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

The conference also named USC kicker Parker White co-Special Teams Player of the Week. White connected on a last-second field to help lead the Gamecocks to a 20-17 victory over East Carolina.

Clemson, N.C. State gets 3:30 start time

The Atlantic Coast Conference released its slate of games for Saturday, Sept. 25 and Clemson’s road game at N.C. State has been designated a 3:30 kick.

The Tigers face Georgia Tech Saturday at home beginning at 3:30 on ABC.

The league also named Clemson running back Will Shipley its Rookie of the Week after his performance against SC State. Shipley ran for 80 yards on eight carries for two touchdown against the Bulldogs.

SCSU remains ranked despite loss

Despite its 49-3 loss to Clemson, South Carolina State remained ranked in the BOXTOROW media and coaches polls both released Monday.

The Bulldogs are currently ranked eighth in the coaches’ poll, one spot lower than last week. In the media poll, SCSU ranks ninth after dropping three spots.

South Carolina State travels to face FBS New Mexico State Saturday at 8 p.m.

