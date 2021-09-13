COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

SCSU’s Cole, Rivera earn volleyball honors
South Carolina State volleyball players Chelsea Cole (jr.) and Kendal Rivera (fr.) were both named to the all-tournament team at the Wofford Invitational this weekend.
The Lady Bulldogs dropped matches to Gardner Webb (0-3), North Alabama (0-3) and host Wofford (0-3). Maria Julia Vedovatto Loureiro had 10 kills and 11 digs against North Alabama.
South Carolina State plays host to The Citadel Thursday, Sept. 16.
Patterson leads Claflin in Greenville
Caleb Patterson finished with a time of 18:01:34 to lead Claflin at the Furman Invitational 5K Saturday.
He finished 47th overall out of 65 total runners.
It was the first meet of the season for the Panthers who finished seventh out of seven teams. The team is scheduled to run Saturday at the Winthrop/Adidas Invitational in Rock Hill.
Gamecocks, Wildcats to play under the lights
The Southeastern Conference announced Monday South Carolina’s home football game against Kentucky will be a 7 p.m. kick off Saturday, Sept. 25.
The Gamecocks (2-0) will face Georgia in Athens this Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
The conference also named USC kicker Parker White co-Special Teams Player of the Week. White connected on a last-second field to help lead the Gamecocks to a 20-17 victory over East Carolina.
Clemson, N.C. State gets 3:30 start time
The Atlantic Coast Conference released its slate of games for Saturday, Sept. 25 and Clemson’s road game at N.C. State has been designated a 3:30 kick.
The Tigers face Georgia Tech Saturday at home beginning at 3:30 on ABC.
The league also named Clemson running back Will Shipley its Rookie of the Week after his performance against SC State. Shipley ran for 80 yards on eight carries for two touchdown against the Bulldogs.
SCSU remains ranked despite loss
Despite its 49-3 loss to Clemson, South Carolina State remained ranked in the BOXTOROW media and coaches polls both released Monday.
The Bulldogs are currently ranked eighth in the coaches’ poll, one spot lower than last week. In the media poll, SCSU ranks ninth after dropping three spots.
South Carolina State travels to face FBS New Mexico State Saturday at 8 p.m.