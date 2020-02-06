Howard Bison name
Scott as new coach
WASHINGTON (AP) — Howard University has hired Larry Scott as its new head football coach.
Scott's hiring was announced Wednesday, less than two months after Ron Prince stepped down after less than a season on the job.. Prince resigned on Dec. 7, about a month after he was placed on administrative leave amid an ongoing investigation into allegations about his conduct, including verbal abuse of players.
Scott had been tight ends coach at Florida under Dan Mullen the last two seasons.
Minaya may be out for season
OXFORD, Miss. – It’s looking more and more likely the Gamecocks are going to be without one of their best players for at least a month and potentially the rest of the season, GamecockCentral.com is reporting.
Justin Minaya, who dislocated his thumb against Missouri, was to have surgery on his hand Thursday and will be sidelined indefinitely, although there is a sliver of hope the redshirt sophomore comes back this season.
“We’ll have a better idea of the length once they go in there and see the extent of the damage,” Frank Martin said. “There’s a chance he could play again; it probably won’t be until March. I don’t have that answer for you until the doctors do what they have to do tomorrow morning.”
Gamecocks to honor
national title teams
COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball program will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the 2010 national championship team all season long at Founders Park.
The celebration will culminate with a Weekend of Champions in Columbia in January 2021 honoring both the 2010 and 2011 national championship teams.
Throughout the season, members of the 2010 squad will throw out the first pitch at select Carolina home games, starting with opening day on Feb. 14 against Holy Cross. There also will be in-game promos geared toward that historic season.
Fans also can relive the 2010 season on the Gamecock baseball social platforms throughout the year. Each Thursday, there will be a post highlighting the successes of the team during that week in 2010, leading up to the national championship run in Omaha.
The Weekend of Champions in January of 2021 will celebrate the back-to-back national championship teams and allow all members of the team, including players currently in professional baseball, to make the event. The date, location and events surrounding that weekend will be announced at a later date.
The Gamecocks will open the 2020 season on Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14, against Holy Cross. First pitch is at 4 p.m. at Founders Park. Season tickets for the 2020 season are available at ItsGreatToBeAGamecock.com.
