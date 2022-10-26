COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Clemson's Shipley gets Doak Walker honor

DALLAS (SMU) – Clemson running back Will Shipley rushed for a career-high of 172 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers remained unbeaten with a 27-21 comeback win over previously unbeaten Syracuse. The performance earned him the Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week honor for games of the weekend of Oct. 22.

The 5-11, 205-pound sophomore from Weddington, N.C., busted a 50-yard touchdown run with 11:26 to play to give Clemson the lead for good, rallying from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to give the Tigers a 38th consecutive home win, an Atlantic Coast Conference record. Overall, Clemson is now riding a 14-game winning streak.

The Tigers are idle this week before traveling to Notre Dame for a Nov. 5 prime-time game on NBC at 7:30 p.m.

SEC coaches pick Gamecocks for women's basketball title

COLUMBIA – Like the media last week, SEC head coaches predicted reigning National Champion and SEC Regular-Season Champion South Carolina will claim the league title in 2023, the league office announced today. The group named Aliyah Boston the Preseason Player of the Year, and Zia Cooke joined her on the Preseason All-SEC First Team. Fifth-year senior Victaria Saxton was named to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team.

South Carolina has won six SEC regular-season championships since claiming its first in 2013-14. The Gamecocks have won two of the last three SEC regular-season titles and have not finished lower than second since the 2012-13 campaign.

South Carolina will host an exhibition game against Benedict on Mon., Oct. 31, prior to officially opening the 2022-23 season on Mon., Nov. 7, against ETSU at Colonial Life Arena.

Clemson baseball announces 2023 schedule

CLEMSON. - The 2023 Tiger baseball schedule features 34 home games and 30 games against 2022 NCAA Tournament teams. Clemson, which is set to begin its 126th season under first-year Head Coach Erik Bakich, starts its 56-game schedule on Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. with the first of three games against Binghamton at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. All game times for the 2023 season are subject to change.

Season-ticket renewals and new season-ticket requests are scheduled to be available beginning Nov. 11 on ClemsonTigers.com with a deadline of Dec. 12. Single-game tickets for IPTAY members and the public will go on sale in 2023.

Eighteen of the Tigers’ first 21 games are at home, then 19 of the next 31 games are away from home before closing the regular season with four home games.

Clemson and South Carolina square off in a three-game series, beginning Friday, March 3 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The two teams play again at Fluor Field in Greenville the following day before concluding the series in Columbia on March 5. The two rivals have met 330 times.