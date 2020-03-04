COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

CIAA mobile tour at Claflin

In recognition of the CIAA Basketball Tournament’s 75th anniversary, American Legacy has launched a mobile truck exhibit tour celebrating the milestone.The CIAA mobile tour is exclusively sponsored by Toyota.

The mobile tour, which provide students with a look at the tournament’s history and the pioneers who set the stage for what the tournament has become today, will arrive on the Claflin University campus this Thursday. The tour truck will be parked in the circle near the café from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

The CIAA Mobile Museum highlights include:

• A 75-year timeline highlighting some of the most important dates, teams, players and coaches, with photos of the tournament’s history.

• A special section featuring CIAA Legends including Clarence “Big House” Gaines, Charles Oakley, Ben Wallace and more.

• Video screens highlighting past games, players, teams and the tournament’s 75th anniversary video, plus artifacts and memorabilia from players and coaches.

