COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

CIAA mobile tour at Claflin
In recognition of the CIAA Basketball Tournament’s 75th anniversary, American Legacy has launched a mobile truck exhibit tour celebrating the milestone.The CIAA mobile tour is exclusively sponsored by Toyota.
The mobile tour, which provide students with a look at the tournament’s history and the pioneers who set the stage for what the tournament has become today, will arrive on the Claflin University campus this Thursday. The tour truck will be parked in the circle near the café from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
The CIAA Mobile Museum highlights include:
• A 75-year timeline highlighting some of the most important dates, teams, players and coaches, with photos of the tournament’s history.
• A special section featuring CIAA Legends including Clarence “Big House” Gaines, Charles Oakley, Ben Wallace and more.
• Video screens highlighting past games, players, teams and the tournament’s 75th anniversary video, plus artifacts and memorabilia from players and coaches.
Carolina game canceled
COLUMBIA - The University of South Carolina baseball game against Boston College set for Wednesday night was canceled due to inclement weather in the state. The game will not be made up.
Muschamp coaches clinic
COLUMBIA - Registration is now open for the Fifth Annual Will Muschamp Football Coaches Clinic, hosted by head football coach Will Muschamp and the South Carolina football coaching staff.
The two-day event will take place March 20-21 at the Cyndi and Kenneth Long Family Football Operations Center in Columbia.
During the clinic, attendees will be able to interact with the Gamecock coaching staff, learn from championship winning coaches, and talk a little football while enjoying great food and fellowship. Attendees will also be able to join the South Carolina coaching staff on the field for two practices to observe demonstrations, drills and practice format.
The early registration price through March 19 is $21.20 per person. Walk-up registration fee is $30. For more information or to register online, go to https://camps.jumpforward.com/GamecockFBCamps