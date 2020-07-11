COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Season tickets for 2020 are still available by calling 865-597-4090. If changes are made to the schedule due to COVID-19, payments can be refunded or applied to future seasons.

The Southern Conference television schedule will be announced at a later date. The Terriers are scheduled to report to campus on July 23 to begin preseason training.

MEAC names male athlete of year

NORFOLK, Va. — The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has named Ian McBorrough from Morgan State University as the 2020 Male Student-Athlete of the Year.

“Congratulations to Ian McBorrough,” MEAC Commissioner Dr. Dennis Thomas said. “He’s had an absolutely phenomenal career at Morgan State University, not only as a student-athlete, but academically and in extracurricular activities as well. I wish him continued success and I would like to thank his family and all of the people who had a positive influence on him.”

A native of Essex, Md., McBorrough competed in the sport of football for four seasons and led the MEAC with 111 total tackles (65 solo) this past season, averaging 9.2 stops a game. His 11.0 tackles for loss this past season were tied for the ninth-most in the conference, and McBorrough also had 2.0 sacks on the year.